US-based video company company Take-Two Interactive is acquiring mobile games giant and FarmVille developer Zynga for $12.7 billion.

The acquisition will create one of the largest publicly traded interactive entertainment companies in the world.

Take-Two stated that it will acquire all the outstanding shares of Zynga for a total value of $9.861 per share – $3.50 in cash and $6.361 in shares of Take-Two com.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:04 PM IST