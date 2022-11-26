Take a look at EVs transforming Indian roads with affordability, speed and luxury

Twitter

In the early 2000s, any mention of an electric car evoked the image of a compact SUV, silently navigating roads, as opposed to fuel guzzling sedans zooming ahead with panache. But with the release of the Roadster 2008, Tesla broke through that stereotype with its swanky look and a top speed of 200 kilometres per hour. Despite having around 2000 charging stations, the number of EVs on Indian roads has already surged past 13 lakh and clocked a jump of almost 200 per cent in October 2022.

Tesla Roadster |





During the festival season, more than 10 per cent of all vehicles sold in India were EVs, as electric cars now offer everything from utility to luxury. Although Teslas still remain out of reach for Indians due to disagreements about import tax, top brands and new players are offering something for everyone.



Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV |



Known for affordable cars catering to Indian aspirations, despite the failure of the Nano, Tata has captured almost 90 per cent of the local EV market. Nexon is one of its most popular models, priced at Rs 15-17 lakh, as compared to Teslas starting at Rs 60 lakh. Its fast charging can fully power up the battery in an hour, for a 300 kilometre ride.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona EV |

The South Korean giant which one over Indian markets with Santro, now offers an SUV in the EV segment, which is ideal for road trips and intercity travel with a range of almost 500 kilometres on a single charge. It does take six hours to charge, and is priced reasonably at Rs 24 lakh.

Mini Cooper SE

Mini Cooper EV |

Performance and pricing matter, but Mini Cooper comes with that extra zing which makes it an electric car to flaunt. Made for the city, it can zoom through the streets for 100 kilometres, after being charged for 3.5 hours. But the iconic model comes for Rs 50 lakh in its electric avatar.

Pravaig DEFY

Pravaig DEFY |

As the world moves towards electric mobility, Indian manufacturers are entering the fray early on, with the homegrown Pravaig’s launch at Rs 39 lakh. Despite taking eight hours to charge, the SUV offers a solid 500 kilometre range for road trips free from concerns about finding a charging station.

KIA EV6

KIA EV6 |

Among other global brands eyeing Indian markets, South Korean brand KIA offers a sleek EV6, which is also a powerful option, enabling motorists to drive for 518 kilometres in a single charge achieved in 7.75 hours. With style and performance, KIA EV6 is a bit pricy too at almost Rs 65 lakh.

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV |

After hitting the milestone of becoming India’s first car with AI, Morris Garage has also been making waves in the EV market with MG ZS EV, being sold for a reasonable 26 lakh. At this price it does offer an impressive 419 kilometre range, but may take more than 15 hours to get fully charged.

PMV Eas E

PMV Eas E |

If big changes were delivered in small packages, the two seater PMV Eas E from Mumbai-based startup PMV, is a compact hatchback. Available for less than Rs 5 lakh, it brings electric mobility within the reach of more consumers in urban India. With a charging time of less than four hours and a range of almost 200 kilometres, the tiny powerhouse is a great deal.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQ |

Synonymous with luxury in India and across the globe, Mercedes is also eyeing efficiency as the world goes green. Its Rs 1.55 crore sedan Mercedes-Benz EQS, earns its premium with a range of more than 800 kilometres, while motorists can move for 300 kilometres after charging it for 15 minutes.



Jaguar l-Pace

Jaguar l-Pace |

With three major models offering affordable electric mobility, Tata Motors has also introduced luxury in the EV market through its subsidiary Jaguar’s I-Pace. The Rs 1.12 crore car can be driven for 470 kilometres, after being charged for 10 hours.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan EV |

Although the Tesla Roadster won’t be seen on Indian roads anytime soon, the Porsche Taycan brings power, speed and panache to the Indian EV sector. Worth Rs 1.5-2.3 crore, the luxury sports EV can zoom ahead for more than 600 kilometres on a single charge, and hit a speed of up to 200 kilometre per hour.