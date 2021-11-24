T-Hub selects 11 startups for third cohort of funding program T-Angel

T-Hub, innovation ecosystem, today announced today the selection of 11 startups for the third edition of its funding program T-Angel. It aims to connect potential startups with interested angel investors in the region.

The selected startups will be provided with workshops to be investment-ready and enable potential angel investor networks and HNIs to discover high potential startups.

Shortlisted from close to 68 applications from across the country, the startups are from various industries such as Real Estate, SaaS, eCommerce, and EV healthcare, education, automobiles, logistics, environmental services, security, and Internet of Things are part of this cohort. With mix of investment learning, mentorship, and evaluation for 90 days, these startups will be able to know their investor better and connect with other startups, advisors, partners and the well-networked T-Hub ecosystem. Shortlisted from close to 250 applications from across the country.

Srinivas Rao Mahankali (MSR), CEO, T-Hub said “The program essentially provides a framework for a current state assessment of the entity, help identify and build a strong value proposition for the startup and accelerate their growth journey through access to funding resources, mentors. The program is designed for entities looking to grow rapidly.”

Some of the startups from the batch are Weedeo, PropertyAdviser.in, Feemonk, Ucchvas Technologies, Ginzer Technologies, TriDE Moblity, Gravton, Roligt Foods Pvt. Ltd, Huemn, PayNet Systems and Swap Dietetics Private Limited.

The program will provide dedicated mentors, various funding avenues, investor networking and learning sessions.

The training for these startups will be two multi-day sessions and will cover topics to help startups understand fund-raising terminologies, processes, and good practices.

The program team leads will closely monitor the shortlisted startups to determine pace and course corrections over the duration of the program.

The startups will also be given an opportunity to speak with up to three investors active in their space as well as an extended support for two months via community membership of T-Hub.

The second cohort of the program successfully graduated, collectively raising Rs 4 crore from five investors based in India and the US. Some of the startups who secured funding are Sparcolife, Impof, Exodrone, Heuristic Devices and Organikness.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:47 PM IST