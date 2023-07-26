Syngene Revenue Up 26% To ₹832 Cr, PAT Up 26% To ₹93 Cr In Q1FY24 | File

Syngene International Limited on Wednesday announced its first quarter results, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Quarterly revenue was up 26 percent year-on-year to ₹832 crores, while profit after tax for the quarter increased 26 percent year-on-year to ₹93 crores.

During the quarter, the company marked three events. The previously announced acquisition of a biologics manufacturing facility in Bangalore from Stelis Biopharma Ltd.; the receipt of regulatory approval for the commercial manufacturing plant in Mangalore from the US Food and Drug Administration; and the acquisition of additional land in Hyderabad to support further growth.

“First quarter performance was strong, led by Development and Manufacturing Services and well supported by our research divisions: Discovery Services and the Dedicated Centers. Also during the quarter, we were pleased to receive US FDA approval for our API facility in Mangalore. This approval reflects the robust quality standards applied in all our operations and represents an important building block for our small molecule commercial manufacturing strategy," said Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Syngene International Limited.

“We are pleased to report a solid start to the year.The financial performance is in line with the revenue growth guidance for the year on a constant currency basis. At 25%, EBITDA growth reflects better operating leverage as we gain scale in development and manufacturing services," said Sibaji Biswas, Chief Financial Officer, Syngene International Limited.

Syngene International Ltd Shares

The shares of Syngene International Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹764.40, down by 1.59 percent.