Swiggy raises Rs 5,862 cr funds, company's valuation soars to $5 billion

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy is closing USD 800 million (around Rs 5,862 crore) in funding with Falcon Edge Capital, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac and Goldman Sach joining as new investors, according to an e-mail sent by the company's co-founder and CEO to its employees.

The deal pegs the valuation of the company close to USD 5 billion, sources in know of the matter said.

"It gives me great pleasure to inform you all that as a part of our recent efforts, we're closing around USD 800 million in financing. Some of the world's best financial investors like Falcon Edge Capital, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac and Goldman Sachs, are joining us as new investors this time," Swiggy co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety said in the e-mail.

Many of the company's existing investors including Prosus and Accel are also participating in the round, demonstrating huge excitement in its trajectory and plans for the future, he added.