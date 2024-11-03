Swiggy Meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Filmmaker Showcases AI-Generated Advertisement For Instamart

Swiggy's AI AD | Yash Rajwani/LinkedIn

The world of AI and its immense capabilities are not unknown to many. The exploits of technology in the more visible paradigm, especially media, may it be in the form of AI-generated photographs or videos and audio, have created an extensive level of excitement and curiosity.

The use of technology has found new meanings and renditions with every passing day.

Swiggy's AI AD

Although the uncertainties concerning the medium are a topic of discussion that has occupied many discourses, AI-generated content has also put out some marvellous results in the recent past.

One such result was attained by a filmmaker named Yash Rajwani.

Rajwani experimented with Gen-AI and brought the two dissimilar worlds together, creating the most unlikeliest of synergies.

Rajwani created a Gen-Ai ad for the IPO-bound Swiggy's quick service arm, Instamart.

Instamart Meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The advertisement brought the world of Swiggy Instamart delivery and horror-thriller realm of Hindi film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Rajwani took to social media platform LinkedIn to share the end result, which was no less than amusing.

The advertisement exhibited a horror-film-like setting with a darker, sharper palette, as though a scene from the aforementioned film. Here the sequence of events shows a man in the kitchen ordering a ' Belan' on the platform, leading to scenes reminiscent of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The overtly dramatic events conclude with the ordered item being delivered.

The Ad's Inspiration

The film also featured the song Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

This ad took inspiration from other ad campaigns for Swiggy Instamart.

The filmmaker further added in his post, saying, "Inspired by the recent ads by Moonshot, Mayur Hola, Ashwath Swaminathan, Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Deep Joshi."

The AI-generated ad 'featured' Vidya Balan. It was made with the assistance of Midjourney for Frames, Runway for Animation, and ElevenLabs for Voiceover. The film was edited using Adobe Premiere Pro.