 Swiggy Meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Filmmaker Showcases AI-Generated Advertisement For Instamart
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSwiggy Meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Filmmaker Showcases AI-Generated Advertisement For Instamart

Swiggy Meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Filmmaker Showcases AI-Generated Advertisement For Instamart

Although the uncertainties surrounding AI are a topic of discussion that has occupied many discourses, AI-generated content has also put out some marvellous results.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Swiggy's AI AD | Yash Rajwani/LinkedIn

The world of AI and its immense capabilities are not unknown to many. The exploits of technology in the more visible paradigm, especially media, may it be in the form of AI-generated photographs or videos and audio, have created an extensive level of excitement and curiosity.

The use of technology has found new meanings and renditions with every passing day.

Swiggy's AI AD

Although the uncertainties concerning the medium are a topic of discussion that has occupied many discourses, AI-generated content has also put out some marvellous results in the recent past.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: 8 People Dead After Car Plunges Into Pond In Balrampur; Visuals Surface
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: 8 People Dead After Car Plunges Into Pond In Balrampur; Visuals Surface
BJP Appoints Sat Sharma As Party President For Jammu & Kashmir
BJP Appoints Sat Sharma As Party President For Jammu & Kashmir
Sonam Kapoor Channels Rohit Bal’s Legacy By Adorning Designer’s Iconic Archival Couture For Diwali
Sonam Kapoor Channels Rohit Bal’s Legacy By Adorning Designer’s Iconic Archival Couture For Diwali
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

One such result was attained by a filmmaker named Yash Rajwani.

Rajwani experimented with Gen-AI and brought the two dissimilar worlds together, creating the most unlikeliest of synergies.

Rajwani created a Gen-Ai ad for the IPO-bound Swiggy's quick service arm, Instamart.

Read Also
November IPO Bonanza: From Swiggy To NTPC Green Energy, Here’s The List Of Public Issues Scheduled...
article-image

Instamart Meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The advertisement brought the world of Swiggy Instamart delivery and horror-thriller realm of Hindi film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Rajwani took to social media platform LinkedIn to share the end result, which was no less than amusing.

The advertisement exhibited a horror-film-like setting with a darker, sharper palette, as though a scene from the aforementioned film. Here the sequence of events shows a man in the kitchen ordering a ' Belan' on the platform, leading to scenes reminiscent of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The overtly dramatic events conclude with the ordered item being delivered.

Read Also
Swiggy Set To Sizzle: IPO Opens Nov 6 With Shares Priced From ₹371 - Check Details
article-image

The Ad's Inspiration

The film also featured the song Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

This ad took inspiration from other ad campaigns for Swiggy Instamart.

Read Also
Elon Musk Says Neuralink Should Make Brain Chips That Will Eliminate Neck And Back Pain
article-image

The filmmaker further added in his post, saying, "Inspired by the recent ads by Moonshot, Mayur Hola, Ashwath Swaminathan, Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Deep Joshi."

The AI-generated ad 'featured' Vidya Balan. It was made with the assistance of Midjourney for Frames, Runway for Animation, and ElevenLabs for Voiceover. The film was edited using Adobe Premiere Pro.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Better Play Him While I Can Still Keep Up For A Few Moves': Anand Mahindra's Take On 3-Year-Old...

'I Better Play Him While I Can Still Keep Up For A Few Moves': Anand Mahindra's Take On 3-Year-Old...

TGI Fridays Files For Bankruptcy: American Chain That Popularised Long Island Ice Tea Succumbs to...

TGI Fridays Files For Bankruptcy: American Chain That Popularised Long Island Ice Tea Succumbs to...

Swiggy Meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Filmmaker Showcases AI-Generated Advertisement For Instamart

Swiggy Meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Filmmaker Showcases AI-Generated Advertisement For Instamart

'Moved Between Friends’ Apartments, Saved Every Dollar: Indian Techie Talks About His Journey To...

'Moved Between Friends’ Apartments, Saved Every Dollar: Indian Techie Talks About His Journey To...

Elon Musk Fumes After Social Media Star Squirrel PNut Euthanised For Rabies Testing, Says 'Trump...

Elon Musk Fumes After Social Media Star Squirrel PNut Euthanised For Rabies Testing, Says 'Trump...