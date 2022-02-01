Suzuki Motorcycle reports 8% growth in January sales at 70,092 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd reported an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 70,092 units in January 2022.

The company said that sales in domestic market stood at 60,623 units last month as against 57,004 units in the year-ago month.

Exports last month stood at 9,469 units as against 7,865 units in January 2021, the company said.

''It is very satisfying that despite the global semiconductor shortage and difficulties thrown by COVID-19, the company recorded growth in the domestic and exports market,'' stated SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:59 PM IST