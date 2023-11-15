Suzlon’s S144 – 3 MW Series Gets RLMM Listing By The MNRE | File Photo

Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, announced the RLMM listing of its S144 – 3 MW series of wind turbines which are extendable to 3.15 MW making them a formidable force in the market, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Suzlon has already installed the first prototype of this series at a hub height of 160m with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower at the Gondal site in Gujarat. Currently the product is in the process of serial manufacturing and commercialization.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “This listing comes at the right time after our S144 product received enthusiastic response from the market, evident from the strong order inflow. Transformation toward more energy-efficient products is driving the Indian wind energy market. It is imperative for us to offer technologically advanced products that are best suited for sites in India, ensuring a higher return on investment (ROI) for our customers. Considering India's varied wind regimes and terrains, the S144 turbine is designed to make it customizable for the site-specific requirements for higher PLFs (Plant Load Factor)."

Suzlon Energy Limited shares

The shares of Suzlon Energy Limited on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 40.50, up by 4.79 percent.

