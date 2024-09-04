 Suzlon Monetises Non-core Assets Worth ₹440 Crore
The property has been sold to OE Business Park Private Ltd (OEBPPL), a special purpose vehicle, shares of which are held by funds managed by 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Ltd.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Suzlon Monetises Non-core Assets Worth ₹440 Crore | File Photo

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it has monetised non-core assets worth Rs 440 crore.

This move is part of Suzlon's broader growth strategy of becoming asset-light and unlocking capital for growth to fund execution of its expanding order book with internal resources, a company statement said.

Suzlon Group announced disinvestment of its corporate headquarters One Earth.

Under the terms of the agreement, Suzlon will continue to occupy the property as a lessee.

Suzlon has also entered into an option agreement to buy the shares and securities of OEBPPL at a future date.

This sale and leaseback arrangement will not impact Suzlon's operations.

Additionally, the company has the flexibility to optimise lease costs by sub-leasing or licensing part of the property.

Himanshu Mody, Chief Financial Officer, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, "This move of monetizing our non-core assets has been part of Suzlon's long-term strategy for past few years. We have the largest order book of nearly 4 GW and growing.

"By unlocking capital from non-core assets, we can concentrate and reinvest more in our core business. Now that we are debt-free, we are committed to taking strategic decisions that are conducive to our growth and serve our commitment to create sustainable value for our stakeholders."

