‘Sustainability of Pulses Sector' to be the key focus at ‘The Pulses Conclave 2023’ to be held in Mumbai from February 16-18

As a step to realise its vision to make the Indian pulses and grains sector globally competitive and advance India’s food and nutrition security, India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) has organized a 3-day mega global seminar ‘The Pulses Conclave 2023’ in Mumbai during February 16-18, 2023.

Key stakeholders from around the world including promotional agencies, research scientists, food technologists, processing companies, value chain participants, service providers and related others are expected to congregate on a single platform to discuss in-depth current status, future trends, trade policies, sustainability and technological advances in this vital sector.

The Pulse Conclave 2023 will not only showcase the latest products, processes and equipment, but also bring together several hundred delegates from over 20 countries to create a grand knowledge-sharing and networking opportunity. It is well known that India has the world's largest acreage for pulses and is the world's largest producer, processor and consumer of a wide variety of pulses.

David Marit, Minister of Agriculture in Canada’s Saskatchewan province would be actively participating in the Conclave along with his delegation. In addition, we expect a large number of consular corps from different countries with which India trades.

Says Bimal Kothari, Chairman, IPGA, “TPC 2023 will attract stakeholders across the entire value chain including large Processors, Branded Players, Trading Houses, Trade Intermediaries, Exporters, Importers, as well as service providers like Indenters, Warehousing Companies, Custom House Agents, Shipping Companies and so on. We believe, value-added products from Pulses have an exponential growth potential that can be harnessed in India, and it will go a long way to deliver twin benefits of augmenting farmers’ income and advancing nutrition security.”

In addition to being the staple food for many, Pulses find application in the food processing industry in making soups, sauces, bakery products, meals, snacks and confectionery products for health-conscious consumers. Healthy ready-to-eat plant-based gluten-free snack foods are becoming increasingly popular with consumers in the country. An important subject for discussion at the Conclave is the plant-based food products from pulses as it is an emerging sector having the potential to grow exponentially. The plant-based food industry is bound to provide an impetus to the country’s agri economy and would help address the nutritional needs of the population as well as help fight global climate change.

TPC 2023 is the 6th edition of the unique biennial event and is themed ‘Sustainability of Pulses Sector’ as its major focus to tackle the adverse effects of climate change on pulses and grains production. TPC 2023 endeavours to foster healthy relations among Indian market participants and between India and all associates overseas. Among the major points of discussion would be the application of new-age technologies in the agriculture sector.

As the apex body of India's pulses and grains sector India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) has a large membership base comprising market participants along the value chain from farm to fork.

