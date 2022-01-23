Suraksha Group expects NCLT nod by March to acquire Jaypee Infra

Mumbai-based Suraksha group stated that the company expects to get the approval of the NCLT by March to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd through insolvency process and complete around 20,000 flats for homebuyers.

Suraksha ARC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Aalok Dave stated that the company is making preparations to start construction work on all stalled projects soon after the NCLT approval.

Suraksha group held a webinar to address the concerns of homebuyers, who are stuck across various projects of the JIL at Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

“The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi is giving top most priority to this case,” Dave told. He expressed confidence that the company would get the NCLT approval on its resolution plan.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:42 PM IST