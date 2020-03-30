Support in F&B sector to tide over impact: NRAI to landlords

Mumbai: The beleaguered restaurant industry has requested landlords in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for their help and support including a complete waiver of rentals and common area maintenance for three months up to June 2020 or till such time that the business lockdown on account of COVID-19 outbreak continues.

"Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown announced by the govt, our industry is going through an unprecedented crisis that threatens our very existence.

We are fighting a very grim battle for our survival and we seek your immediate support," the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said in an open letter to the landlords in F&B business. As long standing business partners, the restaurant industry seeks your urgent help and support in these troubled times, it added.

"While this shutdown may continue for a month or two, we will take many more months post that to get back on our feet and we will not be able to sail through this period smoothly without your support," the letter said.

The restaurant industry truly appreciates the fact that some of the landlords have already offered suomoto interim support. It sincerely requests all others to join in as well in this time of need, it added.

NRAI proposed interim measures to the landlords such as "a complete waiver of rentals and CAM for a period starting 15th March2020 up to June-2020 or till such time that the business lockdown continues, whichever is later".