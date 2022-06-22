Sunstone announces scholarships for the children of armed forces |

Sunstone, one of India's leading higher education service providers with presence across 25 cities in 35+ institutions, today announced that it will be awarding scholarships to the children of Indian army enrolled in any of the 35 universities with Sunstone’s edge. The scholarships are a token of thanks for the services of Indian armed forces towards the country and to its citizens.

A scholarship of up to Rs. 50,000 for students from martyr families & up to Rs. 30,000 for students from families where a blood relative is currently serving in any of the armed forces shall be extended to students who become a part of Sunstone community in 2022.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Piyush Nangru, Co-Founder and COO, Sunstone said, “Sunstone salutes the contribution and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces and their families. We are glad to have the opportunity of contributing to making their lives easy and thank them for their selfless service. It has been our mission to provide accessible and affordable solutions in education. Sunstone’s advantage allows for industry focused learning and training with an unparalleled focus on soft-skills and personality development.”

Sunstone has been at the forefront for advocating industry-oriented education and skilling programs that makes students job-ready at the college level. Sunstone which has been slowly building its network now boasts a robust network of 1000+ recruiters and 2000+ job opportunities allowing for a large pool of placement opportunities in top companies. Students provides holistic education experience with its focus on industry-oriented curriculum, practical training via internships & projects, life skills & soft skills training, and personality developing interest based activities.