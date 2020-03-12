Sunil Mittal says Airtel's AGR dues paid

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Wednesday said that the company has paid its full adjusted gross revenue dues of about Rs 13,000 crore.

After meeting Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash here, Mittal said that the as the governement has directed to pay the full amount, the company has paid the full amount.

He said that the full AGR dues is about Rs 13,000 crore, and Rs 5,000 crore is extra, adding that the company has also submitted its self-assessment document.

Last week, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had asked the telecom operators to pay the remaining AGR dues as per the Supreme Court order without delay. So far, Airtel has paid Rs 18,004 crore and Tatas had earlier paid Rs 2,197 crore saying it is the final amount but later paid another Rs 2,000 crore.

Vodafone Idea has not submitted its self-assessment amount but has given Rs 3,500 crore.

The Supreme Court will next hear the matter on March 17.

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the government has received part payment of about Rs 25,900 crore from telecom operators towards statutory dues and has again directed telcos to make full payments.