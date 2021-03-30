Suneet Sharma, Chairman & CEO Railway Board visits RWF

Suneet Sharma, Chairman & CEO Railway Board and Ex-officio Principal Secretary to Govt. of India visited Rail Wheel Factory, Bangalore on March 28, 2021. The Chairman reviewed the working of RWF and appreciated the progress made in the last 40 years. In his address, he commended RWF for maintaining world class quality and certifications necessary for a Unit to export products.

General Manager of RWF, Rajiv Kumar Vyas addressed the gathering and gave the highlights of Production said that RWF is maintaining all standards of being a leading Production Unit of Indian Railways. RWF, in the current financial year has produced 1,23,678 wheels, 70,794 axles and 50573 wheelsets (as on 25/03/2021) and surpassed the target set by Railway Board. Suneet Sharma, Chairman & CEO also reviewed the staff welfare measures at RWF. He met the office bearers of Staff Council, SC/ST and OBC associations.