Sun Pharma to launch Vortioxetine under exclusive patent licence from Lundbeck

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday said it has inked a licensing pact with H Lundbeck to market and distribute Vortioxetine in India under the brand name Vortidif.

One of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company has signed licensing pact with Lundbeck for the anti-depressant medication approved to treat the major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

The product is approved in over 80 countries, including the US, EU, Canada and Australia. The territory of the licensing agreement will only cover India, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement.

''Sun Pharma is the leader in neuro-psychiatry therapy in India and we always endeavour to bring innovative medicines that fill a need gap. MDD is a serious and complicated disorder, and VORTIDIF will serve as an important novel treatment option for patients in India,'' Sun Pharma India Business CEO Kirti Ganorkar noted.

MDD is one of the leading causes of disability, affecting around 246 million people globally and 35 million people in India.

The condition is characterised by pronounced changes in mood coupled with distinct psychological and vegetative changes, including sleep, appetite disturbance, subjective fatigue, loss of motivation and drive, ruminative feelings of guilt and despair, problems maintaining mental focus, and suicidal thinking and behaviour.

