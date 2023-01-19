Sun Pharma to acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals for delivering alopecia treatment

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Concert Pharmaceuticals, today announced that they have executed a definitive agreement under which Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Concert through a tender offer for an upfront payment of $8.00 per share of common stock in cash, or $576 million in equity value.

Concert stockholders will also receive a nontradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling holders to receive up to an additional $3.50 per share of common stock in cash, payable upon deuruxolitinib achieving certain net sales milestones within specified periods, subject to the terms and conditions contained in a contingent value rights agreement detailing the terms of the CVRs. The transaction was approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

The upfront payment of $8.00 per share of common stock in cash represents a premium of approximately 33% to Concert’s 30-day volume weighted average price as of January 18, 2023, the last trading day prior to today’s announcement. Concert is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the use of deuterium in medicinal chemistry.

Concert has an extensive patent portfolio, including its lead product candidate deuruxolitinib – an oral inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 for the treatment of Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease – which is in late-stage development. Concert has completed the evaluation of the efficacy and safety of deuruxolitinib in adult patients with moderate to severe Alopecia Areata in its THRIVE-AA Phase 3 clinical program and two open label, long-term extension studies are ongoing in Page 2 North America and Europe. Sun Pharma’s immediate focus would be to follow Concert’s plan to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2023. Alopecia Areata is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in partial or complete loss of hair on the scalp and body. Alopecia Areata may affect up to 2.5% of the United States and global population during their lifetime1,2,3 .

“Sun Pharma is building a global Dermatology and Ophthalmology franchise and aims to be a preferred development and commercial partner in these therapies worldwide. The acquisition of Concert adds a late-stage, potential best-in-class treatment for Alopecia Areata in deuruxolitinib,” said Abhay Gandhi, CEO North America, Sun Pharma.

“We are pleased to enter into this exciting transaction with Sun Pharma, which delivers substantial value to our shareholders and is the outcome of a thorough review process overseen by the Concert Board,” stated Roger Tung, Ph.D., President and CEO of Concert. “Our mission at Concert has always been to translate innovative science to clinical solutions in order to meaningfully improve patients’ lives. We are proud to see our team’s accomplishment – creating a valuable new drug candidate for a major, underserved disease – appropriately recognized and valued by Sun Pharma as a means to expand their ongoing, international commitment to dermatology. I am confident that this transaction will maximize value for our shareholders and enhance access to deuruxolitinib for patients with Alopecia Areata.”

Transaction Terms and Timeline to Closing Under the terms of the merger agreement, Sun Pharma will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Concert common stock. Concert stockholders will be offered an upfront payment of $8.00 per share of common stock in cash. Concert’s Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Concert stockholders tender their shares in the tender offer. Concert stockholders will also receive a non-tradeable CVR, which entitles Concert stockholders to receive up to an additional $3.50 per share of common stock in cash, payable upon deuruxolitinib achieving certain net sales milestones within specified periods, subject to the terms and conditions contained in the contingent value rights agreement detailing the terms of the CVRs.

