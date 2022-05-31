e-Paper Get App

Sun Pharma shares tumble over 4% post-Q4 earnings

The company's stock declined 4.12 percent to Rs 851.50 on the BSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
The Mumbai-based drug major on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 894 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21. /Representational Image |

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell by over 4 percent in morning trade on Tuesday a day after the company said its consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,277 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, mainly on account of a one-time exceptional loss.

At the NSE, it tumbled 4.17 percent to Rs 851.20 apiece.

The Mumbai-based drug major on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 894 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21.

Consolidated sales from operations stood at Rs 9,386 crore in the fourth quarter.

The company had reported sales from operations at Rs 8,464 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, the company said it incurred a one-time cost of Rs 56.35 crore for restructuring operations in certain countries.

Total loss cited as an exceptional item during the fourth quarter, stood at Rs 3,936 crore.

Sun Pharma reports Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 2,277 cr
article-image

