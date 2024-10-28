Sun Pharma Shares Dashes Almost 3% After Net Profit Zooms 27% In Q2 FY25

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | File photo

The shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dashed almost 3 per cent after the company announced their Q2 FY25 financials, which showed a 27 per cent growth in the net profit.

The shares of Sun Pharmaceutical touched a day high of Rs 1,916.00 per share after hitting the opening bell at Rs 1,863.20 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Net profit and revenue Q2 FY25

Sun Pharma reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,040 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (Q2 FY25). The figure grew 27.97 per cent against Rs 2,375.51 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,291.39 crore, up 9 per cent from Rs 12,192.41 crore registered in the year-ago period.

EPS and EBITDA

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the September 2024 quarter stood at Rs 12.7 against Rs 9.9 in the year-ago period. The pharma major said its EBITDA came in Rs 3,939 crore (including other operating revenues), up 23.9 per cent YoY, with a resulting EBITDA margin of 29.6 per cent.

Investment in research and development

Compared to Rs 773.4 crore for Q2 of last year, the combined R&D investment for Q2 of FY25 was Rs 792.9 crore, or 6 per cent of sales. R&D expenditures for the first half totaled Rs 1,586.9 crore, or 6.2 per cent of sales.

Active pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) sales

In Q2 of FY25, API's external sales reached Rs 533.8 crore, a 7.4 per cent increase over Q2 of the previous year. Sales of APIs for the first half of this year were Rs 1028.4 crore, which was a slight decrease from the same period last year.

India formulation sales

In Q2 of FY25, formulation sales in India totaled Rs 4,265.2 crore, up 11 per cent from the same period the previous year and making up about 32 per cent of all consolidated sales. According to Sun Pharma, sales for the first half of this year were Rs 8,409.7 crore, up 13.6 per cent from the same period the previous year.

US formulation sales

For Q2 of FY25, US formulation sales totaled USD517 million, up 20.3 per cent from Q2 of the previous year and making up roughly 33 per cent of total consolidated sales. Sales for the first half of this year were USD 983 million, up 9.1 per cent from the same time last year.

Emerging market formulation sales

For Q2 of FY25, formulation sales in emerging markets totaled USD 293 million, up 3.2 per cent from Q2 of the previous year and making up roughly 18 per cent of total consolidated sales. Sales for the first half of this year were USD 577 million, up 5.9 per cent from the same period the previous year.

Rest of the world formulation sales

In Q2 FY25, formulation sales in the Rest of World (ROW) markets—which do not include the US, India, or emerging markets—amounted to USD199 million, a 3.5 per cent decrease from Q2 of the previous year and roughly 13 per cent of total consolidated sales. Sales for the first half of this year were USD 388 million, a 3.2 per cent decrease from the same period the previous year.