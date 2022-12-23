e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Sun Pharma releases sustainability report | File/ Representational Image
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Friday released a sustainability report through an exchange filing.

According to the report, the company sourced 31 per cent energy from renewable sources, and they currently have 18 sites with zero liquid discharge.

Sun Pharma has spent Rs 458 million on corporate social responsibility activities, with 846 hours focused on human rights-centered training.

The company has rolled out 5 new policies during this period, with the lead independent director attending all board meetings.

