Sun Pharma Q2 results: Net profit up 13% to Rs 2,047 cr; shares up

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a 12.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,047.01 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,812.79 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,625.93 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 8,553.13 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

At 2.24 PM, shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 830.75 per scrip on BSE, up 2.34 per cent from its previous close.

830.75 INR+19.00 (2.34%)today



(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:25 PM IST