Sun Pharma, Lupin recall products in US market

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Lupin Ltd are recalling products in the US, for different reasons.

Sun Pharma is recalling 696 bottles of Pregabalin capsules (50 mg), used for the treatment of epilepsy, anxiety, and nerve pain, in the US market, while Lupin, is recalling 50,832 bottles of Gatifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections of the eyes, according to US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) report.

As per the US FDA, the company's US-based unit is recalling the affected lot due to ''failed stability specifications: out-of-specification results observed in a water loss test that might affect the assay content and alter drug concentration.''

