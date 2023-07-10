 Sula Vineyards Shares Jump 5% After Strong Sales Growth In Q1 FY24
Sula Vineyards Shares Jump 5% After Strong Sales Growth In Q1 FY24

The company has recorded its highest ever Q1 net revenues overall as well as for Own Brands and the Wine Tourism business.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Sula Vineyards Shares Jump 5% After Strong Sales Growth In Q1 FY24 | File photo

On Monday, the shares of Sula Vineyards, India’s largest and only listed wine producer, surged 5 percent, after the company announced a strong Q1 FY24 sales update.

The company has recorded its highest ever Q1 net revenues overall as well as for Own Brands and the Wine Tourism business. The company had over 50 per cent share in the domestic wine market.

Own Brands witnessed strong growth of approx. 24 percent, with Elite and Premium brands leading the show with impressive approx. 30 percent growth.

Sales from its own brands were at ₹1,035 million, up 24 percent Year-on-Year.

Sula Vineyards shares

The shares of Sula Vineyards on Monday at 12:23 pm IST were at ₹464, up by 4.27 percent.

