Sula Vineyards Records 17% Sales Growth In Q1 FY24

Sula Vineyards Limited, India’s largest and only listed wine producer, with over 50 per cent share in the domestic wine market, announced a strong Q1 FY24 sales update. The company has recorded its highest ever Q1 net revenues overall as well as for Own Brands and the Wine Tourism business, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Own Brands witnessed strong growth of approx. 24 percent, with Elite and Premium brands leading the show with impressive approx. 30 percent growth.

Sales from its own brands were at ₹1,035 million, up 24 percent Year-on-Year.

During the quarter, in keeping with Sula’s premiumisation focus, the company sold off its lowest priced Heritage brand which was only available in the state of Karnataka.

Commenting on the Q1 results, Sula CEO Rajeev Samant said, “We are pleased to announce yet another quarter of strong double-digit growth both in our Own Brands and Wine Tourism business. Our focus on premiumisation continues to pay off with our Elite and Premium wines leading the pack in terms of growth. “Our Wine Tourism revenues also grew in double digits and we are particularly pleased with the 70% jump in visitor numbers to our Domaine Sula winery, just outside Bengaluru."

Sula Vineyards Ltd shares

The shares of Sula Vineyard Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹445.20, down by 0.86 percent.

