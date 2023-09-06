 Sula Vineyards Allots Equity Shares As ESOP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSula Vineyards Allots Equity Shares As ESOP

Sula Vineyards Allots Equity Shares As ESOP

Each stock option is convertible into one equity share having face value of Rs 2 each, said via the filing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Sula Vineyards Allots Equity Shares As ESOP | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative

Sula Vineyards on Wednesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of Sula Vineyards Limited by way of circular resolution has approved grant of 30,000 stock options to Abhishek Kapoor, Chief Financial Officer under Sula Vineyards Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021 (ESOP 2021), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The 30,000 Employee Stock Options granted to Abhishek Kapoor, Chief Financial Officer of the Company in following tranches:

i) 01st September, 23 - 10,000

ii) 01st September, 24 - 10,000

iii) 01st September, 25 - 10,000

Each stock option is convertible into one equity share having face value of Rs 2 each, said via the filing.

The Options have been granted at an exercise price of Rs170 per option. The options will vest 1 years from the date of grant and the option shall be exercised over a maximum period of six months from the date of Vesting.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Sula Vineyards Gets Excise Duty Notice Of ₹116 Cr From Maharashtra Govt
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Global Fintech Fest 2023: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Provides Insights And Vision For Sector's...

Global Fintech Fest 2023: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Provides Insights And Vision For Sector's...

Sula Vineyards Allots Equity Shares As ESOP

Sula Vineyards Allots Equity Shares As ESOP

Sonata Software Announces Appointment Of Sharmila Sherikar As Senior Vice President & Head Of...

Sonata Software Announces Appointment Of Sharmila Sherikar As Senior Vice President & Head Of...

Biocon Biologics Completes Integration Of Viatris Biosimilars’ Business In North America

Biocon Biologics Completes Integration Of Viatris Biosimilars’ Business In North America

Centre Announces ₹3,760 Cr Viability Gap Funding For Energy Storage Projects

Centre Announces ₹3,760 Cr Viability Gap Funding For Energy Storage Projects