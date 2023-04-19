Sula appoints Riyaaz Amlani as Independent Director | Wikipedia

Sula Vineyards, India's leading wine producer, announced that Mr. Riyaaz Amlani, Founder and CEO of Impresario Handmade Restaurants, has been appointed as a new Independent Board Director, through an exchange filing.

Riyaaz Amlani is a well-known entrepreneur in the hospitality industry, with over two decades of experience in creating and managing successful restaurants and cafes. He is the founder of Impresario Handmade Restaurants, which operates several popular brands, including Social, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, and more. Amlani’s innovative business ideas and contribution to the development of the F&B industry in India have earned him recognition in the field.

As a Board Director at Sula Vineyards, Riyaaz Amlani will leverage his extensive experience and expertise to help the company grow and expand its business in India. He will collaborate with the existing Board members and the Sula management team to develop strategies for the company's growth and success.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajeev Samant, Founder, and CEO of Sula Vineyards, said, "We are thrilled to have Riyaaz Amlani join our Board of Directors. His experience and expertise in the F&B industry and business acumen will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We look forward to working closely with him and benefitting from his insights and guidance."

In his response to the appointment, Riyaaz Amlani added, "I am excited to be joining the Board of Sula Vineyards, a company that I have long admired for its commitment to quality and innovation. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the growth and success of the company."

With this appointment, Sula Vineyards is set to benefit from Amlani's wealth of experience and strategic insights, as it continues to lead the way in India's expanding wine industry.