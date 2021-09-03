Sugar.fit to raise $10 mn in Seed funding led by cure.fit, Endiya Partners, Tanglin Venture Partners

Health and fitness company cure.fit, along with Endiya Partners and Tanglin Venture Partners have agreed to invest $10 million in Sugar.fit – a healthtech startup. The investment is expected to close this month, according to a press release.

The startup uses continuous glucose monitoring technology (CGM), which helps users see real-time impact of various food and lifestyle activities on their blood sugar level. Cure.fit will actively support the Sugar.fit team with their fitness and wellness content, and access to their millions of health-conscious consumer base in the country, it said in a press release.

Launched two months ago, Sugar.fit is currently operational in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. It plans to expand to 10 cities over the next few months.

Dr. Ramesh Byrapaneni, Partner, Endiya Partners said: “There is increasing evidence that with proper medical and lifestyle interventions, diabetes can be prevented, managed better and even reversed. However, current systems of care management are often generic and lack personalisation. Sugar.fit’s goal to sustainably manage and reverse diabetes for millions of Indians in the next few years is a worthy goal which we at Endiya are thrilled to partner in.”

Madan Somasundaram, Co-founder of Sugar.fit said: “We have an innovative tech-led solution that gives real-time tracking and hands-on personalised assistance to our customers.”

Sugar.fit’s founding team includes Madan Somasundaram and Shivtosh Kumar and the core founding team comes with vast experience in building and scaling products, it said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:00 PM IST