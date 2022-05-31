SUGAR Cosmetics closes $50 mn Series D funding led by L Catterton

The upsized round saw interest from multiple private equity funds with continued participation from existing investors – A91 Partners, Elevation Capital and India Quotient. /Team SUGAR Cosmetics: Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder, Kaushik Mukherjee |

SUGAR Cosmetics, omnichannel beauty companies, today announced the close of its $50 million Series D fundraise led by the Asia fund of L Catterton, global consumer-focused private equity firm. The upsized round saw strong interest from multiple private equity funds with continued participation from existing investors – A91 Partners, Elevation Capital and India Quotient, it said in a press statement.

L Catterton has significant experience investing globally in the beauty and personal care space. Current and past investments in the space include Il Makiage, Intercos, The Honest Company, TULA, Bliss, Ci FLAVORS, ELEMIS, ETVOS, Function of Beauty, Marubi, MERIT, and Sociolla, among others. L Catterton’s expertise in building iconic consumer brands across the world and strategic relationship with LVMH will empower SUGAR to embark on its next stage of growth amid the expansion of India’s beauty and personal care market, it said.

India's beauty and personal care market has expanded considerably over the past five years and is expected to reach approximately $21 billion in 2025. Rising adoption of online shopping and greater product penetration in secondary cities are also contributing to the market’s enlargement.

SUGAR Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vineeta Singh said, “L Catterton shares our ethos of truly understanding what matters most to consumers, and my co-founder Kaushik and I are thrilled to welcome the firm as our partner. The firm’s brand-building and value-creation capabilities will fortify our growth as we continue on our journey of delighting and over-delivering on the expectations of our customers and fans.”

“We have been impressed with how SUGAR has sustained its momentum of rapid growth across online and offline channels while maintaining healthy operating metrics,” commented Anjana Sasidharan, L Catterton Asia Managing Director, who will be joining the company’s board. “We look forward to partnering with the company to thoughtfully unlock international exposure and drive further growth, leveraging our experience of working with over 20 beauty and personal care companies in L Catterton’s portfolio across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.”