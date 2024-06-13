 'Suffered As A Passenger Myself': Aviation Minister's Crackdown On Air Fares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness 'Suffered As A Passenger Myself': Aviation Minister's Crackdown On Air Fares

'Suffered As A Passenger Myself': Aviation Minister's Crackdown On Air Fares

The aviation minister, K. Naidu, cracks down on airfares as soon as he takes charge of the aviation ministry. Says, 'Suffered As A Passenger Myself'.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image

The youngest minister of Modi's government, 3.0. K. Naidu, The civil aviation minister cracks down on airfares as soon as he takes charge of the ministry. Says, 'Suffered As A Passenger Myself'.

The airfares have been a talking point for a while now. Dyanmic pricing in airfares has been a headache for passengers. Extremely fluctuating airfare prices are a common hurdle passengers have to cross on their air journey.

Travelers throughout India are becoming increasingly concerned about the increase in airfares. The ease of traveling on both domestic and international routes has been impacted by the recent significant increases in ticket prices.

As air travel becomes more widely available, Ram Mohan Naidu stated that it is imperative to guarantee comfort, convenience, and safety.

Ram Mohan Naidu, the minister of civil aviation, stated on Thursday that lowering airfares is imperative and that his ministry will concentrate on lowering the cost of air travel for the average person.

The price of airline tickets has recently increased due to market conditions, particularly external factors like COVID-19.

K naidu reiterated PM Modi's goal of "hawai chappal se hawai jahaz tak," adding that reasonable ticket prices are necessary to make it a reality.

India has the fastest-growing aviation market globally.

Read Also
Maharashtra Tops The List Most Registered Investors; Historically Lagging Northern States Make It To...
article-image

A parliamentary committee's suggestion in February was that guidelines for regulating abnormal increases in airfare should be framed by the government, with the addition that 'a route-specific fare ceiling can be examined.' as a measure to curb prices and protect air travelers.

The Union Minister declared, "Our agenda is clear: we will make air travel more accessible." "Our primary focus will be on the passengers."

In order to tackle the pressing issues, we are creating a 100-day plan. After that, we will move on to the longer-term goal of the "Vikashit Bharat" plan, which will cover the next 100 years of independence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajib Kumar Mishra Ceases To Be Chairman Of PFS After Sebi's order

Rajib Kumar Mishra Ceases To Be Chairman Of PFS After Sebi's order

Toshiba Unveils C350NP Smart Google TV With Dolby Vision And Atmos Starting At ₹26,999

Toshiba Unveils C350NP Smart Google TV With Dolby Vision And Atmos Starting At ₹26,999

Glitch In RBI's ASISO System: Lending And Borrowing From Apex Bank Affected

Glitch In RBI's ASISO System: Lending And Borrowing From Apex Bank Affected

The Big Tech Huddle: Samsung Chairman Meets With Meta, Amazon And Qualcomm CEOs In US

The Big Tech Huddle: Samsung Chairman Meets With Meta, Amazon And Qualcomm CEOs In US

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led GST Council To Meet On June 22

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led GST Council To Meet On June 22