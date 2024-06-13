'Suffered As A Passenger Myself': Aviation Minister's Crackdown On Air Fares

The youngest minister of Modi's government, 3.0. K. Naidu, The civil aviation minister cracks down on airfares as soon as he takes charge of the ministry. Says, 'Suffered As A Passenger Myself'.

The airfares have been a talking point for a while now. Dyanmic pricing in airfares has been a headache for passengers. Extremely fluctuating airfare prices are a common hurdle passengers have to cross on their air journey.

Travelers throughout India are becoming increasingly concerned about the increase in airfares. The ease of traveling on both domestic and international routes has been impacted by the recent significant increases in ticket prices.

As air travel becomes more widely available, Ram Mohan Naidu stated that it is imperative to guarantee comfort, convenience, and safety.

Ram Mohan Naidu, the minister of civil aviation, stated on Thursday that lowering airfares is imperative and that his ministry will concentrate on lowering the cost of air travel for the average person.

The price of airline tickets has recently increased due to market conditions, particularly external factors like COVID-19.

K naidu reiterated PM Modi's goal of "hawai chappal se hawai jahaz tak," adding that reasonable ticket prices are necessary to make it a reality.

India has the fastest-growing aviation market globally.

A parliamentary committee's suggestion in February was that guidelines for regulating abnormal increases in airfare should be framed by the government, with the addition that 'a route-specific fare ceiling can be examined.' as a measure to curb prices and protect air travelers.

The Union Minister declared, "Our agenda is clear: we will make air travel more accessible." "Our primary focus will be on the passengers."

In order to tackle the pressing issues, we are creating a 100-day plan. After that, we will move on to the longer-term goal of the "Vikashit Bharat" plan, which will cover the next 100 years of independence.

