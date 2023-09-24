Sudha Murthy Alleges Misuse Of Her Name At US Events, Files Complaint In Bengaluru: Report

Sudha Murty |

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty’s assistant filed a complaint to the Bengaluru police, allenging that the name of Sudha Murty was misused to defraud individuals in two distinct instances. Following the compaint, the Bengluru police have booked two women in regard to the case, reported The Indian Express.

Mamta Sanjay, Sudha Murty's Assistant, filed a complaint regarding this issue on Friday. According to the complaint, the Infosys Foundation chairperson had been invited to the 50th anniversary celebration of the Kannada Koota of Northern California (KKNC). While Sudha Murty's office had received an email invitation for the event on April 5, they responded on April 26, stating that she would not be able to attend, as reported by The Indian Express.

However, on August 30, Sudha Murty was suprised upon photos and videos indicating that she was expected to be the chief guest at the event. Upon reaching out to KKNC organizers, her office was informed that one of the women, Lavanya, who had been arrested by the Bengaluru police. She claimed herself as Sudha Murty's personal assistant and had confirmed her participation in the event, reported by the Indian Express.

The second woman arrested in connection with Sudha Murty's complaint, Shruthi, allegedly collected US dollar 40 from individuals, claiming that the Infosys Foundation chairperson would be attending a program in the US, as reported by The Indian Express.

The situation came to light when Murty's office noticed an advertisement promoting a 'meet-and-greet with their chief guest, Dr. Sudha Murty', scheduled for September 26. And moreover, the tickets for the event were being sold under this assertion.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a case has been registered against two women under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, specifically sections 419 and 420, as well as under sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. A police officer stated to the publication, "We are yet to ascertain whether these women are in the USA or India. Investigation is underway."

