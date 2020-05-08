Successful businesswomen with start-ups and how the company is their baby

Nurturing a business is no less than caring for a newborn. Every mistake made with a child leaves a mother bruised but with a desire not to repeat it again. She takes that learning to move ahead. It is all about giving the best to that newborn and as time passes allowing it to stand on their own feet without any help.
This Mother’s Day we look at a few women who natured their businesses and get noticed:
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar: An investment banker with over 20 years of experience, took a decision to become an entrepreneur in 2012. She founded Nykaa, with her savings. In the last nine years, her company has grown leaps and bounds. According to media reports, Nykaa has been valued at USD 750 million today and is expected to generate revenue worth Rs 1,200 crore.
MobiKwik’s Upasana Taku: She has been running a mobile phone-based payment system and digital wallet, Mobikwik. This company was formed in 2009 by husband-wife duo Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku. Today, she is at the helm of a company that is valued at USD 1 billion. In an interview with Techcrunch in 2019, she stated that MobiKwik expects its revenue to hit USD 69 million in the financial year that ends in March 2020. The company expects to become profitable by 2021. Before starting MobiKwik, she was working with PayPal in the US.
Zivame’s Richa Kar: According to TechSci Research, India’s lingerie market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 14 per cent to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2023. This growth is driven on the back of growing demand for lingerie sets, rising middle-class population and increasing number of financially independent women. Understanding the gap in this huge market, Richa Kar entered this space with an online lingerie store, Zivame, in 2011. In many interviews, Kar has mentioned the opposition she faced while she entered this space. Since then, a lot has changed, which is why her company’s valuation stands at around Rs 7 billion today.
Menstrupedia Comic’s Aditi Gupta: She is the co-founder of Menstrupedia Comic. Menstrupedia was founded in the year 2012 with an aim to create more awareness on menstruation, hygiene and puberty. What started as a thesis project today has a different use. The website has developed into a platform providing information on puberty and sexuality for pre-teens and teenagers. Her company has a huge social value about teenagers who struggle to understand her body.
FreshMenu’s Rashmi Daga: Before becoming an entrepreneur, Rashmi Daga worked in various companies like IBM India, Johnson & Johnson Medical, TutorVista, BlueStone and Ola, according to Forbes. Before becoming successful with FreshMenu, she had a short stint as an entrepreneur with an online curated art marketplace afday.com. The Bengaluru-based cloud kitchen FreshMenu today is valued at USD 343 crore, as per Techcircle’s estimates in 2019.
There are many women entrepreneurs out there and there are many who aspire but are unable to make it through. According to the Sixth Economic Census, which was conducted between January 2013 and April 2014, it was found that out of 58.5 million businesses counted, 8.05 million were owned by women, which corresponds to a rate of 13.76 per cent of women among the total number of entrepreneurs in India. However, as a country there is need to encourage more entrepreneurs in terms of hand holding and friendly policies.
