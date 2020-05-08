Successful businesswomen with start-ups and how the company is their baby

Nurturing a business is no less than caring for a newborn. Every mistake made with a child leaves a mother bruised but with a desire not to repeat it again. She takes that learning to move ahead. It is all about giving the best to that newborn and as time passes allowing it to stand on their own feet without any help.

This Mother’s Day we look at a few women who natured their businesses and get noticed:

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar: An investment banker with over 20 years of experience, took a decision to become an entrepreneur in 2012. She founded Nykaa, with her savings. In the last nine years, her company has grown leaps and bounds. According to media reports, Nykaa has been valued at USD 750 million today and is expected to generate revenue worth Rs 1,200 crore.