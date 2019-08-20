‘Subscriber churn on for Airtel, Voda Idea; Jio adds 82.6 lakh users’

New Delhi: Older operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers - 41.75 lakh combined - during June, while rival Reliance Jio added over 82.6 lakh users, according to data released by Trai.

In absolute terms, Vodafone Idea continued to lead the total subscriber tally at 38.34 crore, followed by Jio with 33.12 crore and Bharti Airtel with 32.03 crore.

Vodafone Idea shed 41.45 lakh subscribers, and Bharti Airtel 29,883 customers during June, while the Jio continued to add customers at a breakneck speed.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data showed that Jio gained 82.68 lakh customers in June, higher than 81.80 lakh additions it had notched in May.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd - despite all its financial and operational woes - continued to gain subscribers in June as well. BSNL, which was the only mobile operator apart from Jio to add customers, gained 2.66 lakh users during June.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have seen their subscriber base erode in the past months but the pace of subscriber loss appears to have slowed down in June.

For instance, Vodafone Idea had lost 56.97 lakh subscribers and Bharti Airtel 15.08 lakh users in May.