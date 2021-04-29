Subrata Roy Sahara recovers from COVID-19

Sahara Group chairman Subrata Roy Sahara has now tested negative for Covid-19.

The RT-PCR test conducted yesterday confirmed the same. Being Covid free, he said, “I want to thank everyone for wishing me well”. He has also requested everyone to protect themselves from the virus and get vaccinated as soon as possible. On April 9, Roy was tested positive for coronavirus. In March, he had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data, India saw a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data showed.