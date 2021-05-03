Students Council of ACPCE hosts "VECTORS 2021"- An intercollegiate level technical fest with multiple technical, gaming and fun events

Vectors'21 hosted technical events such as 'Circuit Sync' & 'How Stuff Works' which challenged tech geeks to justify their ability to figure out the components, develop the circuits and made them wonder why things are the way they are? Additionally it also hosted, Technical Paper presentation and Digital Poster Making competitions which provided the best platform to the participants to showcase their research ideas and innovations. A number of coding contests were also conducted, like Game of Codes and Code Relay.

Having said, Vectors 2021 was much more than a technical fest. It also hosted fun events such as 'Bollywood Trivia' and 'Fandom Quiz' for all the Bollywood baazigars and Binge-racers to bring out the biggest buff of all. Event such as 'Scavenger hunt' made participants to put their thinking caps on, to get rid of all the riddles. In addition to these, gaming events such as 'Mini rush' and 'Ludo hustle' were also conducted successfully.

We have been fortunate enough to be backed by a team of very motivated and dedicated faculties and we are glad that the efforts put in by everyone have barred us the fruits.