Stratbeans introduces advanced sales enablement solution for the pharma sector

Stratbeans, a AI-based online learning solutions, today announced the launch of Atum Sales Plus, a new-age sales enablement solution powered by AI for the pharmaceuticals industry. The employment of Atum Sales Plus will equip the sales professionals in the pharma segment with better skills and technology, which would enhance their sales readiness, leading to improved customer engagement and in turn, higher revenue generation, it claims.

According to Pradeip Agarwal, COO & Co-founder, Stratbeans, “Sales enablement is critical to ensure a healthy bottom line in these current unpredictable times. Introduction of Atum Sales Plus is a milestone for us, and we look forward to make a valuable difference.”

Besides enhancing the selling skills and potential of the pharma field work force, the employment of Atum Sales Plus would also enable the sales team to deliver tailor made customer experiences and build extremely compliant relationships, which is a key requirement of the industry.

By providing up-to-date, real-time information on products and developments, the integration with Atum Sales Plus would also lead to a significant reduction of product launch times for the pharma companies, Stratbeans said in a press statement.