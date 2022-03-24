Strata signs up as official partners for Mumbai Indians

Strata, tech-enabled commercial real estate (CRE) investment platform, has signed up as the partners to five-time champion Mumbai Indians for the 15th edition of the country’s leading T20 league scheduled between March 26 and May 29, 2022.

Strata’s collaboration with one of the most iconic teams of the most loved sport festival in the country, came in as a natural choice to build the right visibility and traction for the brand as it forays into its next growth phase. The immense popularity of the most successful and followed team in the T20 league, will aid in offering a major boost to Strata’s objective of targeting a diverse portfolio of customers, it said in a press statement.

To further strengthen relationship and to establish long-term bonds with its investors, Strata has announced the launch of ‘Strata Loyalty Program’. The Program entails four tiers basis the investment amount and can be availed by all its investors. ‘Bronze’ tier for investments of up to Rs 1 crore net AUM, ‘Silver’ tier for investments equal to or above Rs 1 crores and up to Rs 3 crores net AUM, Gold tier for investment equal to or above Rs 3 crores and up to Rs 5 crore net AUM and ‘Platinum’ tier for investment equal to or above Rs 5 crore net AUM. The program would help investors access a wide variety of benefits including reduced management fees, exclusive access to selected properties, personalized tax services and many more depending on the tiers, it said.

Ankit Shah, Head of Marketing, Strata, said “We are extremely thrilled to associate with Mumbai Indians, the most successful and popular team in one of the world’s leading T20 leagues. Strata too is the category leader offering CRE investing and through its customer centric approach, efficient processes and strategic investments has created a distinct brand loyalty among its investors. The collaboration will enable us to combine the synergies of both brands while driving greater brand awareness among a diverse set of audiences.”

Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are pleased to associate with Strata for the upcoming season. We welcome them on-board Mumbai Indians’ brand family and look forward to a successful campaign with them.”

Strata, the pioneer to offer fractional ownership investing in commercial real estate in India, serves over 1500 investors and 20000 users across the globe. The company recently crossed the significant threshold of 500 crores in Assets under Management (AUM) with assets across Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Rajasthan. Through its tech-enabled platform, it empowers retail investors to invest in commercial properties of their choice whilst offering excellent and consistent yields. Strata envisions to be the largest alternative investment platform in the country for retail investors by enabling them to invest in CRE assets—by democratizing assets and offering it on an easy-to-use online platform.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:18 PM IST