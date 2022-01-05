Strata, prop-tech startup, crosses 500 cr AUM mark

Strata, tech-enabled commercial real estate (CRE) investment platform, is the first proptech company in the country to have crossed a significant threshold of 500 crores in Assets Under Management (AUM), it said in a press statement. The company recently raised $6 million in a Series-A round co-led by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, Gruhas Proptech (an exclusive fund by Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha & Abhijeeth Pai of Puzzolana Group), and Sabre Investments.

The company which doubled its AUM from Rs 240 crore to Rs 500 crore in just 9 months also witnessed a massive jump of 300 percent in its investor base crossing 1500+, which comprises more than 20k+ active users. The company now aims to upscale its AUM by nearly 2X to reach Rs 900 crore by April 2022. The company is eyeing a host of asset classes such as industrial assets, office spaces, warehouses, data centers, hotels, hospitals, among others. The company is also eyeing sale and leaseback deals with large corporations on long-term leases.

Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder & CEO, Strata, said, “2021 has been an extremely special year for Strata as we have grown at a significant pace, adding 1 crore to our AUM everyday this calendar year, which has enabled us to double our AUM to Rs. 500 crore in just about 9 months.”

Through its tech-enabled platform, Strata empowers retail investors across the globe to invest in specific commercial properties in a particular location of their choice whilst offering good yields.

