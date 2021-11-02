StoreHippo streamlines D2C transition for enterprise brands

StoreHippo, the next-generation e-commerce platform for enterprise businesses, is enhancing its D2C offerings to help big brands go to market in record time and grow their reach to new markets and customers.

StoreHippo’s D2C solutions are powered by MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) architecture that enables brands to build innovative solutions with personalised buyer journeys across multiple touchpoints, it said in a press release.

StoreHippo makes it easy for D2C brands to go omnichannel and converge their presence across diverse channels like offline, online, mobile web and apps, social commerce etc. Brands can easily extend their presence to international markets with the built-in multilingual and multi-currency features. Designed on the mobile-first principle, StoreHippo enables brands to build their PWA stores and mobile apps without any coding. Additionally, D2C brands also get separate apps for the admin, sellers/distributors, delivery boys etc, it said.

Rajiv Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, StoreHippo, “The next wave of e-commerce is led by D2C brands. D2C has seen growth globally with the Indian market alone being worth $100 billion. D2C approach has given brands complete control over their business and helped them achieve growth levels that were otherwise unthinkable. Brands are experimenting with the D2C models where some have done away with the middlemen, others have worked on a hybrid D2C model by leveraging their existing dealer/retailer network to grow to new markets and boost conversions. With the tremendous shift in customer behaviour and market dynamics, enterprise D2C brands need to be equipped with future-ready D2C solutions that help them win over the competition. StoreHippo offers a complete ecosystem to brands to help them with a smooth D2C transition and facilitates them with built-in D2C solutions that can be tweaked inside out for the brand’s unique needs and preferred D2C set-up."

