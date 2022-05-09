Stop 'regulatory assault' on Chinese firms, Global Times tells India after Xiaomi accusations: Report

India should stop its "regulatory assault" on Chinese companies, state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times said, after smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp alleged threats of "physical violence" in Indian investigations.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Xiaomi had told an Indian court that its top executives faced threats and coercion during questioning by an Indian agency investigating illegal remittances.

The agency, the Enforcement Directorate, called the allegations "untrue and baseless".

Citing the story, the Global Times in an opinion piece late on Sunday said the uncertainty surrounding Xiaomi's "regulatory predicament should raise a red flag for India" and asked New Delhi to stop its "regulatory assault on Chinese companies".

"The impression that Chinese and other foreign companies could be intentionally targeted and suppressed isn't something good or favorable for India," it said. "It is of great importance for India to maintain normal and effective communication and coordination with Chinese investors."

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has come under intense regulatory pressure in the Indian market, which may raise concerns over Chinese companies' development in India.

"While it is premature to claim whether India is intentionally targeting Xiaomi now, uncertainty surrounding Xiaomi's regulatory predicament should raise a red flag for India," said the report that came out late on Sunday.

The Global Times report said that what has happened to Xiaomi could be seen as another example of India's crackdown on Chinese companies.

"No one knows whether such an event of business hostility would lead to more Chinese companies there subject to growing regulatory scrutiny in the Indian market in the future," the publication added, admitting though that judging by the latest media reporting, it is fair to say that Xiaomi hasn't been able to communicate effectively with the Indian regulators.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:31 PM IST