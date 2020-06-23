Stop advertising claims about COVID-19: Modi govt to Patanjali on Ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian consumer goods Patanjali claimed that it had created the "first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for COVID-19". This comes even as scientists and researchers across the world struggle to find a cure or vaccine to fight the novel coronavirus.
While various drugs have shown differing levels of efficiency in treating the virus, there is no cure that has been announced before this. And Patanjali specifies that the new medicine, known as coronil, is not an immunity booster but a cure for the deadly virus.
In a presser on Tuesday afternoon, Baba Ramdev had said that coronil was made up of 100 compounds and had shown a 100% success rate after trials were conducted with 280 people who had tested positive for the virus. Ramdev even claimed that 69% of them recovered within 3 days.
However, while Ramdev had said that the necessary approvals for conducting the trials of medicine on patients had been taken from competent authorities, it would seem that the authorities have not yet confirmed the effectiveness of the cure.
On Tuesday evening the Ayush Ministry, taking cognizance of reports about coronil, asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide details of medicines and to stop advertising and publicising such claims till the issue had been duly examined. The Ayush Ministry has sought details regarding the name and composition of the medicines, alongside details about the research conducted, the protocols followed, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance and more.
The Ministry also requested the State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19. As per a notice released by the Ministry of AYUSH, the facts and claims cited in the scientific study conducted by Patanjali were not known to the Ministry.
"The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak," the notice said.
