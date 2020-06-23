Stop advertising claims about COVID-19: Modi govt to Patanjali on Ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian consumer goods Patanjali claimed that it had created the "first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for COVID-19". This comes even as scientists and researchers across the world struggle to find a cure or vaccine to fight the novel coronavirus.

While various drugs have shown differing levels of efficiency in treating the virus, there is no cure that has been announced before this. And Patanjali specifies that the new medicine, known as coronil, is not an immunity booster but a cure for the deadly virus.

In a presser on Tuesday afternoon, Baba Ramdev had said that coronil was made up of 100 compounds and had shown a 100% success rate after trials were conducted with 280 people who had tested positive for the virus. Ramdev even claimed that 69% of them recovered within 3 days.