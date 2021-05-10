Stocks to watch today: InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, BPCL, SBI General Insurance, IOB, GE T&D India, PNB among others

On Monday (May 10), the Reserve Bank came out with modified guidelines that allow sound private sector banks to undertake government business, whether at the Centre or in states. The effects of guidelines is expected to reflect well among the banking indices today when markets open.

In addition, the stocks of automakers are expected to be in picture owing to the temporary closure of their manufacturing facilities amid COVID-19.

Other than these indices, some specific stocks to watch out for are as follows:

InterGlobe Aviation: The parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo said its board has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors. The fund raising plan of the company comes at a time when the airline industry is facing significant headwinds due to the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in falling passenger demand and low occupancy in flights.