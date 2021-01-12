Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, Sunteck Realty, Gail top gainers

Tata Motors hits 52 week high:

Tata Motors share price on Tuesday surge over 3 percent in the morning session on January 12 after CLSA maintained buy call on the stock.

The global research firm has retained buy rating with target at Rs 270 per share. For the calendar year 2020, JLR retail sales were 425,974 units, down 23.6%. Q3 retail sales came in at 128,000 units, up 13.1% QoQ but down 9% YoY. China sales rose 20% QoQ and 19% YoY.

Sunteck Realty hits fresh high as new bookings jump 7%:

Shares of Mumbai-based realty developer Sunteck Realty Ltd hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs451 on the NSE in Tuesday's opening trade. The company on Tuesday said its sales bookings increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 349 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal on better demand.

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based developer said its sales bookings stood at Rs 349 crore during October-December quarter, as against Rs 325 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales bookings in Q3 were up 75 per cent from the previous quarter that saw sales of Rs 200 crore.

Momentum in company's sales was aided by its ready-to-move-in, nearing-ready inventory as well as newly launched projects.

GAIL shares surge nearly 6 pc on buyback talks:

Shares of GAIL (India) on Tuesday gained nearly 6 per cent after the company announced it will consider buyback of shares. The stock jumped 5.74 per cent to Rs 143.50 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE. On NSE, it gained 5.74 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 143.50.

GAIL (India), the nation's largest gas distribution firm, will on Friday consider buyback of shares with a view to returning surplus cash to shareholders, the biggest being the Government of India.

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, the company said its board will meet on January 15 to consider share buyback as also payment of interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 2021.

