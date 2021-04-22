Stocks to watch out: HDFC, Nestle, ICICI Securities, DCB Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bombay Oxygen among others

After Ram Navami holiday, the market will open today (April 22). Over the last few days, the market was volatile due to the raising COVID-19 cases which have led to states imposing curfews and lockdown-like restrictions.
In today’s trading, it will be interesting to see the activities of various stocks given below:
HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance have entered into a strategic co-lending partnership to offer housing loans at competitive rates. While Indiabulls Housing Finance will originate retail home loans as per jointly drawn up credit policy and retain 20 per cent of the loan in its books, and 80 per cent will be on HDFC books.
Nestle: Recently, the quarterly results of Nestle India was announced. The FMCG major on Tuesday reported a steady performance in the first quarter of the calendar year 2021 with domestic sales growing 10 per cent to Rs 3,442.03 crore in line with estimates against Rs 3,124.23 crore of the January-March of 2020. Total sales were marginally below expectations due to a 13 per cent drop in exports. EBITDA/PAT grew 15 per cent/14 per cent, missing estimates by 5-7 per cent on higher ad spends and lower other income, according to analysts.
ICICI Securities: On April 21, ICICI Securities reported an over two-fold increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 329 crore for the three months ended March 2021 on account of growth in revenue and improvement in margins. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 156 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. The growth in this company will make this stock attractive among investors.
DCB Bank: There are chances that DCB Bank’s stocks will see some movement today. This will mainly be due to the announcement that it acquired a minority equity stake of approximately nine per cent in Bengaluru-based non-banking financial company Techfino Capital Private Limited (TCPL).
5Paisa Capital: 5Paisa Capital on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 6.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the year-ago period. The total income rose by 41 per cent to Rs 49.9 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 35.41 crore a year ago. 5Paisa Capital has onboarded more than 2 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 13.5 lakh. So, some movement can be expected.
Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it is temporarily stopping operations at all its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC). This was due to rising COVID-19 cases across India. The company has six manufacturing units located at Dharuhera and Gurugram, Haryana; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Neemrana in Rajasthan, and Halol in Gujarat. The total yearly production capacity of these units is 90 lakh units, as per its annual report.
Sasken Technologies Ltd: Today, this company’s results will be out. Thus, before the results, there may be some movement in this stock.
Bombay Oxygen: The shortage of oxygen in the country led to a surge in investors interest in companies making oxygen. But one company named Bombay Oxygen, which is a non-banking financial institution, is not into the oxygen business also saw a surge in its stock price. It zoomed by over 250 per cent, from Rs 10,000 to nearly Rs 25,000 per share within a span of three weeks. This company's primary business at one time was manufacturing and supplying industrial gases which have been discontinued from August 1, 2019. With media reports on this, it is would worth understanding which side this stock will lean in the coming days.
