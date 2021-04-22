Stocks to watch out: HDFC, Nestle, ICICI Securities, DCB Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bombay Oxygen among others

After Ram Navami holiday, the market will open today (April 22). Over the last few days, the market was volatile due to the raising COVID-19 cases which have led to states imposing curfews and lockdown-like restrictions.

In today’s trading, it will be interesting to see the activities of various stocks given below:

HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance have entered into a strategic co-lending partnership to offer housing loans at competitive rates. While Indiabulls Housing Finance will originate retail home loans as per jointly drawn up credit policy and retain 20 per cent of the loan in its books, and 80 per cent will be on HDFC books.