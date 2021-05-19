Stocks to watch on May 20: JK Tyre, Biocon, Coffee Day, IOC, PSBs among others

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asked state-owned banks to quickly implement measures announced by the central bank recently in the "right earnest", and to continue focussing on steps to enhance the resilience of their balance sheets. Das during a meeting with the MDs and CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) acknowledged the important role being played by PSBs in extending various banking facilities. So, some level of impact of this meeting can be seen in banking sector.

Also, expect some activity in stocks of those public sector units that are awaiting to be privatised like PSBs, BPCL and Shipping Corporation.

The other stocks that may be active on May 20 are:

Coffee Day Enterprises: IDBI Trusteeship Services, on behalf of Marina Hari (IV) Pte Ltd and Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) II, has invoked 2.30 per cent equity shares pledged of debt-ridden Coffee Day Enterprises for an estimated sum of Rs 14.66 crore. Marina Hari (IV) Pte Ltd and Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) II Limited are holders of optionally convertible debentures of principal amount Rs 300 crore, issued by Coffee Day Enterprises' promoter group firm Devadarshini Info Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC): India's biggest oil firm reported a net profit of Rs 8,781.30 crore for the January-March quarter, helped by higher refining margins. Standalone net profit in January-March at Rs 8,781.30 crore, or Rs 9.56 a share, compared with a loss of Rs 5,185.32 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Biocon: Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a total fine of Rs 14 lakh on Biocon Ltd and its designated person for violation of market norms. Designated person of the firm, Narendra Chirmule, who was employed with the company as senior vice president-R&D is facing a fine of Rs 5 lakh for trading in the company's securities when the trading window was closed.

J K Tyre and Industries: The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 194.96 crore for the March quarter of the previous fiscal against a consolidated loss of Rs 52.78 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in the quarter under review rose by 63.21 per cent to Rs 2,927.28 crore compared to Rs 1,792.56 crore in Q4FY20, the company said.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Mortgage financier Indiabulls Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a two-fold jump in its profit after tax to Rs 276 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 helped by stable asset quality. The lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 137 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20.