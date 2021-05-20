Stocks to watch: Gufic Biosciences, Bosch, Havells, Mindtree, JK Lakshmi Cement, Torrent Power, HPCL, IOC among others

Some companies reported some positive earnings, while some companies established useful deals and associations. On Friday, May 21, when the markets open, there will be some stocks that will be delightful to watch whereas other not so much.

Below is the list of stocks which can be interesting ones:

Gufic Biosciences: The company said it has received the approval from the country's drug regulator CDSCO to manufacture and market Liposomal Amphotericin injection, which is used to treat mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus. The company on May 19 received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to manufacture and market Liposomal Amphotericin B Injection 50mg/vial (Lyophilised), it said in a regulatory filing.

Bosch: Auto component major Bosch posted a six-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 482 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2021, driven by robust sales. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 81 crore during the January-March quarter of 2019-20. Meanwhile, Pawan Goenka, former managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, has joined the board of technology and engineering company Bosch as an independent director.

Havells: Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Thursday reported 70.95 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 303.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 177.73 crore in the year-ago period, Havells said in a regulatory filing. Ashish Bharat Ram, who took over as Managing Director (MD) of SRF in January 2007, has been appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) on the Board of Directors of Havells.

Axis Bank: The government has raised about Rs 4,000 crore from sale of 1.95 per cent stake in Axis Bank held through SUUTI, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

Mindtree: Technology services company announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the NxT Digital Business, the cloud based IoT and AI platform for Industry 4.0 of L&T Group.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company reported a 61.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher volumes and improved cost efficiencies.

Torrent Power: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 398.10 crore in the January-March quarter driven by higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 273.94 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, a BSE filing said. Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,116.54 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,020.84 crore in the same period year ago.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL): State-run company has recorded its highest ever profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 10,664 crore for FY 20-21 as compared to Rs 2,637 crore for the previous year. The gross sales for the FY 20-21 was Rs 2,69,243 crore as compared Rs 2,86,250 crore during the previous year. The company reported PAT for the quarter January –March 2021 as Rs 3,018 crore as compared to Rs 27 crore for the same quarter last year and the gross sales for the period January-March 2021 is Rs 84,905 crore as compared to Rs 71,268 crore for the same period last year.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC): India will resume buying crude oil from Iran once the US sanctions are eased, an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) executive on Thursday said, adding Iranian crude was beneficial for Indian refineries.

Relaxo Footwear: The company reported a 97.2 per cent jump in profit at Rs 102.17 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, helped by higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a profit of Rs 51.80 crore in the January-March quarter of the last financial year.