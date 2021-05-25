Stocks to watch: Bajaj Electricals, Bayer Crop Science, AstraZeneca Pharma, CAMS, Newgen, Alkem Labs, HDFC, Thermax among others

When the market opens today (May 26), some stocks due to their earnings may attract the interest of the investors. These stocks are spread across various sectors. However, banking indices will be an interesting set of stocks to look at.

Below is the list of stocks that may be more active than others:

Ajmera Realty and Infra India: The real estate firm reported a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.48 crore for the quarter ended March despite lower income. Its profit stood at Rs 4.08 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to Rs 79.78 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 98.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bayer Crop Science: The company on Tuesday reported doubling of its profit to Rs 61.9 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company's profit had stood at Rs 31.5 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, Bayer Crop Science said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 jumped 59.95 per cent to Rs 733.7 crore, compared with Rs 458.7 crore in the year-ago period.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: Drug firm on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 27.27 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.57 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 210.25 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 194.90 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

CAMS: The company, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Tuesday reported a 39.6 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 60.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. In comparison, it had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 43.07 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, according to a statement. The company's revenues from operations rose 14.3 per cent to Rs 199.77 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 174.77 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Newgen Software Technologies: The company on Tuesday said it has clocked a 27.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.7 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 41.5 crore in the year-ago period, Newgen said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue grew 4.8 per cent to Rs 200 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 190.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added. For the full year, the company's net profit grew 73.9 per cent to Rs 126.5 crore in the financial year 2020-21, while revenue was up 1.8 per cent to Rs 672.6 crore over the previous fiscal.

Alkem Laboratories: Drug firm on Tuesday reported 30.11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 249.22 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 191.54 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Alkem Labs said in a filing to BSE.

Thermax: Energy solutions firm said its consolidated net profit jumped nearly three-fold to Rs 107.35 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 39.03 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing. Total income rose to Rs 1,610.34 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,353.66 crore earlier.



HDFC: The non-banking finance company on Tuesday said it will raise up to Rs 7,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The base issue size for the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is Rs 5,000 crore with option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore, HDFC said in a regulatory filing. In addition, the country's largest mortgage lender also sold further shares of Reliance Infrastructure worth over Rs 43 crore, which were held by it through the invocation of pledged shares. These announcements by the lender may catch the attention of investors.



Emami: FMCG firm reported a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 87.73 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.75 crore during the March quarter of the previous financial year.

Bajaj Electricals: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.26 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had registered a net loss of Rs 81 lakh in the January-March period of the previous financial year. The company's total revenue from operations in January-March 2021 stood at Rs 1,258.47, down 3.24 per cent as against Rs 1,300.66 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.