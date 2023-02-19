Stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week | File/ Representative Image

With the earnings season nearing its end, companies will soon be trading ex-dividend this week. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), MRF Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, and NMDC Limited are among the stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week.

Dividends are the distribution of a company's earnings to its shareholders, which are normally announced with the quarterly results. This is a means to reward the investors for investing in the company. It also works as a passive income for investors in the market.

When we talk about the "ex-dividend date," this is when the price of the shares of a company is adjusted for the dividend payout. This usually happens a working day before the record date. It also indicates which shareholders are getting the dividend payment.

MRF

MRF declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share and will trade ex-dividend on February 21 as it has been fixed as the record date for the payment of dividend.

In the last year the tyre manufacturing company has declared the total equity dividend of Rs 147 per share. Which, based on Friday's close, is 0.17 per cent of the current share price.

IRCTC

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share, with February 22 as the record date for the purpose of payment of dividends for the year 2022-23. This amounts to 175 per cent of the paid up share capital which amounts to Rs 160 crore.

In the last one year the railway company has declared an equity dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. Which based on Friday's close is 0.23 per cent of the current share price.

ONGC

ONGC has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share and February 24 has been set as a record date. The stocks of the company will trade ex-dividend on Friday.

In the last year, the oil and gas majors have declared a total equity dividend of Rs 11.75 per share, this is 7.50 per cent of the current share price.

Metropolis Healthcare Limited

Metropolis Healthcare has set the interim dividend value at Rs 8 per share, which is 400 per cent of the face value of the share. February 23, has been set as the ex-dividend date and the record date.

NMDC

NMDC will trade ex-dividend on February 24, which is also the record date. The interim dividend announced by the company is at Rs 3.75 per share. Since 2022, the company has declared close to 42 dividends.

Power Finance Corporation

The company has set the dividend payment date as March 14 and the dividend amount is set at Rs 3.5 with the record date of February 24.

Power Finance Corporation in the last one year has declared an equity of Rs 12.50, which is 8.42 per cent of the current share.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)