Stocks slide for fifth straight session, Sensex down over 400 points, Nifty around 15,700

Key stock market indices slumped for the fifth straight session on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex sliding 380 points as crude oil prices continue to soar amid worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex started the day deep in the red at 52,430.06 points and tumbled to a low of 52,333.61 points.

At 12.56 PM, the Sensex was down 431.19 or 0.82 percent at 52,411.56. The Nifty50 declined 161.60 points or 1.02 percent to 15,701.55.

At 12.19 pm, the Sensex was trading 389.47 points or 0.74 per cent down at 52,453.28 points against its previous day's close at 52,842.75 points. This is the fifth straight session of loss in the benchmark Sensex. The index had slumped 1491.06 points or 2.74 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 133.20 points or 0.84 per cent down at 15,729.95 points. The Nifty had lost 382.20 points or 2.35 per cent on Monday. There was heavy selling pressure in auto and banking and financial stocks.

Maruti Suzuki slumped 3.21 per cent to Rs 6551.95. Bajaj Finance tumbled 2.99 per cent to Rs 5939.25. Axis Bank slipped 2.77 per cent to Rs 648.75. HDFC fell 2.50 per cent to Rs 2067.65. State Bank of India was trading 1.96 per cent down at Rs 431.70.

However, IT stocks were trading with good gains. Tech Mahindra jumped 2.68 per cent to Rs 1462.40. TCS soared 2.57 per cent to Rs 3575. Infosys rose 2.49 per cent to Rs 1782.85. HCL Technologies and Wipro were also trading in the positive.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:01 PM IST