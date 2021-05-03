Stocks for today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Chemicals, Varun Beverages, LTTS, SBI Life, Home First Finance among others

Various entities from banks to IT firms to FMCG filed their financial results on Monday. Some witnessed a surge in growth, while others struggled. Then there were some companies that announced dividends.
So, here is the list of stocks that may make some noise when the markets open on Tuesday.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: On Monday, the lender reported a 36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,589 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The private sector lender had clocked a profit of Rs 1,905 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
IDBI Bank: LIC-controlled IDBI Bank turned profitable in the fiscal ended in March 2021 after five years, posting a net profit of Rs 1,359 crore for the year. In 2019-20, the lender had posted a net loss of Rs 12,887 crore. IDBI Bank is back in black after five years, said the lender. Thus, it will be an interesting stock to watch out for.
Tata Chemicals: Mumbai-headquartered Tata Chemicals reported a 10.06 per cent rise in total income from Rs 2,453.64 crore in Q4 FY 2020 to Rs 2,700.72 crore in Q4 FY 2021. In the quarter ending March 2021, the company reported consolidated profit before tax of Rs 80.37 crore, a decline of 62.94 per cent, from Rs 216.88 crore in FY 2020. Despite the decline in net profit, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share that is 100 per cent for the financial year 2020-21.
ICICI Bank: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3 crore on the private lender. This fine was imposed for violation of certain directions issued by RBI on ‘prudential norms for classification, valuation and operation of investment portfolio by banks’. The regulator stated, "This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with section 46 (4) (i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act). This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers."
Varun Beverages Ltd: , PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.75 crore in the first quarter ended March 2021, helped by volume growth across domestic and international markets. The Board of Directors of Varun Beverages Ltd at their meeting held on Monday approved bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs 10 each for every 2 (Two) equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date. It is subject to the approval of shareholders.
Home First Finance Company: Affordable housing finance player Home First Finance Company on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 31 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 12 crore in the year-ago period. For FY21, the mortgage lender's net profit grew 26 per cent to Rs 100 crore as against Rs 80 crore in FY20.
Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS): The company on Monday posted a 5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 194.5 crore in the March 2021 quarter. In addition, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Mnday have recommended a final dividend of 725 per cent which is Rs 14.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each.
SBI Life Insurance Company: Insurer on Monday reported a flat net profit at Rs 532 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on March 25, 2021, has declared an interim dividend of 2.50 per equity share of the face value of 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2021.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9.73 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 161.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a filing to BSE.
(With input from agencies)
