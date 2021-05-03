Stocks for today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Chemicals, Varun Beverages, LTTS, SBI Life, Home First Finance among others

Various entities from banks to IT firms to FMCG filed their financial results on Monday. Some witnessed a surge in growth, while others struggled. Then there were some companies that announced dividends.

So, here is the list of stocks that may make some noise when the markets open on Tuesday.



Kotak Mahindra Bank: On Monday, the lender reported a 36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,589 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The private sector lender had clocked a profit of Rs 1,905 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.