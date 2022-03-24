StockGro signs up as official sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Social and gaming investment platform StockGro is now the official sponsor of the T20 paragon - Royal Challengers, Bangalore.

The brand sponsorship deal will run through the entirety of Season 2022 where StockGro will connect with Indian cricket lovers and improve the brand recall among them, it said in a press statement.

In addition to frequent advertisements on the Hotstar app, StockGro will deepen its sponsorship with the help of brand collateral where the organization will distribute company merchandise like miniature bats and replica jerseys. All these merchandises will be signed by the RCB players.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder & CEO-StockGro said, “We are a country where cricket is a religion with a very strong following. The lineage of cricket enthusiasts, especially of the popular Royal Challengers Bangalore is a wonderful medley of young enthusiasts with whom we want to connect via this partnership. We want to build our association with the team and build a rapport with their fans to harness their interest in the stock market and financial sector”.

StockGro will also play host to the StockGro Premier League which will include a giveaway of RCB x StockGro merchandise and a grand prize of invite-only access pass for the final screening at UB City, Bangalore for the winners.

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore is a cutting-edge Gen Z millennial lifestyle brand.”

StockGro is a social investment and gaming platform developed to help users understand the stock market nuances via gamified versions and sessions. Currently, the app has 10 million downloads and 8.5 million average monthly users, it added.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:48 PM IST